Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vonage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 18,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,616. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.29, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

