Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 20,412 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after buying an additional 831,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 215,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,782,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

