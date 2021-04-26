Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $902,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.61. 1,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,429. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.55 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64.

