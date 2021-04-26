Wedbush Weighs in on SLM Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.