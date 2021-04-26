Wedbush Weighs in on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.74 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

