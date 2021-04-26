Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Vornado Realty Trust had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

4/19/2021 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Vornado Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

2/26/2021 – Vornado Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vornado’s focus on having assets in a few select high-rent and high barrier-to-entry markets are expected to drive steady cash flows and fuel its growth engine over the long term. Moreover, the company is focusing on portfolio-repositioning initiatives. In fact, it is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments. Also, loan refinancing enables Vornado to reduce the interest rate on borrowings and extend debt maturities. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, the COVID-led shutdown of certain businesses is likely to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. Additionally, store closures and bankruptcy woes have exacerbated amid social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This has also been affecting its retail tenants’ rent-paying abilities.”

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.82 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

