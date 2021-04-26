Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortive (FTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortive (NYSE: FTV):

4/21/2021 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenues remained strong in the quarter. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have performed well. Moreover, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its cloud market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain key growth catalysts for the company. However, the company is being impacted by a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

4/19/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,327. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

