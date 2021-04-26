Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):

4/20/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/19/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $64.00.

4/13/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% decline in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases further hurt travel demand in January. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is bleak. Cash burn is expected to be $14 million per day in the first quarter, worse than $12 million in fourth-quarter 2020. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline received $1.7 billion this year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

3/30/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $61.53 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 814.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

