Welch Group LLC Acquires 18,873 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Unilever stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $56.79. 49,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,071. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

