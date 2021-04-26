Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.42. 74,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $385.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $259.51 and a 12 month high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.