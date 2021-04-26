Welch Group LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

SYK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.63. 24,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

