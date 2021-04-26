WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WELL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.26.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.39. 654,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.57. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.88 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -245.33.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.