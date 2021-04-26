Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $76.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

