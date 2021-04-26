Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

