Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 93020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

