Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WBK. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

