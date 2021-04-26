WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $289.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00741163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00094338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.66 or 0.07412096 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

