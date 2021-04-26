Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $10,420,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

