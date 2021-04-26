WHALE (WHALE) Reaches One Day Volume of $647,083.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.24 or 0.00032441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $94.04 million and $647,083.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00283030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00730983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.45 or 1.00352223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

