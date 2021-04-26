Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on Wizz Air and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,688 ($61.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,017.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,485.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

In related news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

