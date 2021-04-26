Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $414.92 on Thursday. Intuit has a one year low of $256.58 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intuit by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 748,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,618 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

