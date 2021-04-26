Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $81,920.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00.

NYSE WWW opened at $41.63 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

