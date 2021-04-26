WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.