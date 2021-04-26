WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $131.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

