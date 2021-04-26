WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.01 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

