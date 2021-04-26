Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.