Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Barclays cut shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workspace Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WKPPF opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

