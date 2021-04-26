WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from WPP AUNZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68.

In other news, insider Jens Monsees sold 923,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$646,233.70 ($461,595.50).

WPP AUNZ Company Profile

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services primarily in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Dividend History for WPP AUNZ (ASX:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP AUNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP AUNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit