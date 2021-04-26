WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WPTIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

