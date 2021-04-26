WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 340,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,000. Micron Technology makes up 5.0% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. 572,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,450,906. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

