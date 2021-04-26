Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of WYNMF remained flat at $$1.81 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.