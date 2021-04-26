Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.