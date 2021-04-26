XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $136.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

