XTRABYTES 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $1.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 114.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049815 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

