Yamana Gold (YRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YRI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.33.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

