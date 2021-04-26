Yearn Secure Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004743 BTC on major exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $605,521.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

