YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 79.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in YETI were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.