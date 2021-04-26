YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

