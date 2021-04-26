YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

