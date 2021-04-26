YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of WWD opened at $124.18 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

