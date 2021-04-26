Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.01. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

