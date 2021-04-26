Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $25.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.12 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

