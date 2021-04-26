Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $25.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.12 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit