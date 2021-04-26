Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LexinFintech.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 41.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 467,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,114. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

