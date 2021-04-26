Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

NEXA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 32,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

