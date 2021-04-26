Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit