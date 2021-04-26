Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit