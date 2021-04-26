Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

