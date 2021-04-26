Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the lowest is ($1.69). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($6.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.88) to ($4.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

APVO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

