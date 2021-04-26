Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.15). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CNFR opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

