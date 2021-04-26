Zacks: Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 149,922 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,649,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.