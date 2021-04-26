Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.67). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Cowen raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.